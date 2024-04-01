Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.280-1.430 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.5 billion-$3.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.6 billion.

Gates Industrial Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of GTES stock opened at $17.71 on Monday. Gates Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $10.68 and a fifty-two week high of $17.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 3.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.57.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $863.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.40 million. Research analysts expect that Gates Industrial will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Gates Industrial in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Gates Industrial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Gates Industrial from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.17.

In related news, Director Wilson S. Neely acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.24 per share, with a total value of $132,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 56,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,231.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Wilson S. Neely bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.24 per share, for a total transaction of $132,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 56,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,231.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Inc. sold 24,276,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $292,284,244.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,180.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,030,492 shares of company stock valued at $12,582,402 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Gates Industrial by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 269,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 11,792 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 8.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Gates Industrial by 2,781.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 231,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 223,051 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gates Industrial by 221.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 8,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Gates Industrial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 80,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

