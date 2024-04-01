Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) is Monte Financial Group LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Monte Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,285 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Garmin makes up about 2.9% of Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $6,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 21,756 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 27,283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Garmin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $442,000. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 758,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,236,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.19, for a total value of $217,656.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,379,016.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 758,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,236,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 99,476 shares of company stock valued at $14,166,944. Company insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of Garmin in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Garmin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.50.

Garmin Price Performance

Garmin stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $147.63. The company had a trading volume of 329,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,770. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.05 and its 200-day moving average is $122.31. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $94.89 and a fifty-two week high of $149.54.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.32. Garmin had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.52%.

Garmin Profile

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

Further Reading

