Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Trading Up 6.9%

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) was up 6.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.00 and last traded at $7.00. Approximately 1,140,784 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 6,235,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GOTU shares. Citigroup raised Gaotu Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $2.48 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. CLSA raised Gaotu Techedu from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.65 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Get Gaotu Techedu alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Gaotu Techedu

Gaotu Techedu Stock Up 8.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -706.29 and a beta of 0.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.91.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $107.19 million for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a negative return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 0.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gaotu Techedu

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOTU. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 16.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,445,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,248,000 after buying an additional 625,976 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 98.4% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,464,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,278,000 after buying an additional 2,214,765 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 21.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 279,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 49,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 97.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 50,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

About Gaotu Techedu

(Get Free Report)

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides foreign language courses comprising English and Japanese, as well as test preparation courses for students taking language certification exams; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, Certified Tax Agent designation, securities qualification exams, and other exams.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gaotu Techedu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaotu Techedu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.