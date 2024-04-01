Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Bank of America

Bank of America reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $31.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $41.00.

GLPG has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Galapagos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Galapagos has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.50.

Galapagos Stock Down 2.3 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Galapagos

GLPG opened at $32.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 0.26. Galapagos has a fifty-two week low of $31.86 and a fifty-two week high of $45.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.89.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galapagos during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Galapagos by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Galapagos by 157.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Galapagos by 147.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galapagos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos Company Profile

Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of?various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.

