Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX) Director Buys $115,800.00 in Stock

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey Scott Riley acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.86 per share, for a total transaction of $115,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Gain Therapeutics Price Performance

Gain Therapeutics stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.83. 128,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.43. Gain Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $6.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.44.

Get Gain Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Gain Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GANX. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Gain Therapeutics by 947.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 189,954 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Gain Therapeutics by 47.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 44,514 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Gain Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Gain Therapeutics by 227.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 30,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Gain Therapeutics by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 18,105 shares during the last quarter. 11.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GANX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Gain Therapeutics

About Gain Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches and develops novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding in Switzerland and Spain. It focuses on rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites, restore protein folding, and treat disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gain Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gain Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.