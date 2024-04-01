G999 (G999) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $0.66

G999 (G999) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. In the last seven days, G999 has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One G999 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $0.66 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.34 or 0.00073904 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00025985 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00009679 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00016694 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004195 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001545 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00006591 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

G999 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

