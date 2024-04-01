Fusion Capital LLC Purchases 289 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Fusion Capital LLC raised its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,697 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for about 3.3% of Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 1.7% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,658 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Amgen by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 37,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,857,000 after acquiring an additional 16,376 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 4.4% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners raised its position in shares of Amgen by 7.4% during the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 5,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Stock Performance

Amgen stock traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $283.04. 1,864,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,021,940. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $329.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 72.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $324.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Amgen from $315.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.30.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

