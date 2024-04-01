Fusion Capital LLC Purchases 2,202 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Fusion Capital LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the quarter. LyondellBasell Industries accounts for approximately 2.5% of Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $4,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,085,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $386,894,000 after acquiring an additional 815,083 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 489,340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,588,000 after acquiring an additional 226,974 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 103,839 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,305,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $597,140,000 after acquiring an additional 569,887 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 253,360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,993,000 after purchasing an additional 17,581 shares during the period. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 29,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total transaction of $2,899,224.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,101,476.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 29,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total transaction of $2,899,224.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,101,476.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan sold 18,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $1,819,431.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,246.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,853 shares of company stock valued at $8,077,267. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LYB traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $102.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,304,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.56. The stock has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.19. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $84.80 and a 1-year high of $103.30.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.85 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.28%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LYB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.33.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

