Fusion Capital LLC Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Fusion Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,233 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Boeing accounts for about 0.8% of Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. United Bank raised its position in shares of Boeing by 4.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Boeing by 1,064.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on BA. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, March 25th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, March 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.53.

Boeing Price Performance

Boeing stock traded down $3.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $189.50. The stock had a trading volume of 5,090,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,333,875. The company has a market cap of $115.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.49, a PEG ratio of 48.46 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $199.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.59. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $176.25 and a 52 week high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.75) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

