Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Barrington Research

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Barrington Research from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Franklin Covey’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Franklin Covey from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Franklin Covey from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franklin Covey has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.33.

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on FC

Franklin Covey Stock Up 2.5 %

FC stock opened at $39.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.03. Franklin Covey has a fifty-two week low of $32.19 and a fifty-two week high of $48.76.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $68.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.88 million. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 6.13%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Covey will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Covey

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FC. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Franklin Covey in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Franklin Covey in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 289.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. 69.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Franklin Covey

(Get Free Report)

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.