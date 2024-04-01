Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Receives C$189.46 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$189.46.

FNV has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bankshares cut their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$172.50 to C$170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$146.00 to C$138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$170.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$186.00 to C$182.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

Shares of FNV opened at C$161.40 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$149.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$159.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$31.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 23.26 and a current ratio of 41.21. Franco-Nevada has a fifty-two week low of C$139.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$217.70.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.07 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$412.95 million for the quarter. Franco-Nevada had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 38.33%. Research analysts predict that Franco-Nevada will post 4.038591 earnings per share for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is presently -58.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Franco-Nevada news, Senior Officer Sandip Rana sold 10,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$160.29, for a total value of C$1,722,952.91. In other news, Senior Officer Eaun Harrison Gray sold 330 shares of Franco-Nevada stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$156.69, for a total transaction of C$51,707.70. Also, Senior Officer Sandip Rana sold 10,749 shares of Franco-Nevada stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$160.29, for a total transaction of C$1,722,952.91. Insiders have sold 16,839 shares of company stock valued at $2,686,396 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

