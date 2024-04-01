Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU) Short Interest Down 21.7% in March

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the February 29th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Price Performance

FEDU remained flat at $10.79 during trading hours on Monday. 123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,004. Four Seasons Education has a 1 year low of $7.49 and a 1 year high of $11.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Four Seasons Education (Cayman)

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Four Seasons Education (Cayman) stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.59% of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Four Seasons Education (Cayman)

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc provides after-school education services for kindergarten, elementary, and middle school students in the People's Republic of China. It also offers consulting service. Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

