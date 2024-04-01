Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Acquired by Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 219,394 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 835.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Ford Motor Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE F traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $13.20. 7,399,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,880,340. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.28 and a 200 day moving average of $11.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.63. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.06 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

