Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $27.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Five Star Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a research report on Monday.

Five Star Bancorp Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FSBC traded down $0.27 on Monday, hitting $22.23. 13,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,566. Five Star Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.74 and a 52 week high of $28.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.76. The company has a market cap of $385.69 million, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.37.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Five Star Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 26.24%. The company had revenue of $28.61 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSBC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Five Star Bancorp by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Five Star Bancorp by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 563,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,935,000 after purchasing an additional 13,278 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Five Star Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Five Star Bancorp by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. 46.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Northern California. It accepts various deposits, such as money market accounts, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and time deposits.

