Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,100 shares, an increase of 25.5% from the February 29th total of 89,300 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 17,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Insider Transactions at Five Star Bancorp

In other Five Star Bancorp news, Director Robert Truxtun Perry-Smith acquired 80,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.75 per share, with a total value of $1,750,005.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 227,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,126.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five Star Bancorp

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,402 shares in the last quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 134,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 67,316 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 118,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 185,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 11,757 shares during the period. 46.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five Star Bancorp Stock Performance

FSBC traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $22.38. 177,993 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,722. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.60 and a 200-day moving average of $22.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.29 million, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.37. Five Star Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.74 and a 12-month high of $28.25.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $28.61 million during the quarter. Five Star Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 26.24%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Star Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Five Star Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FSBC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised Five Star Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Five Star Bancorp Company Profile

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Northern California. It accepts various deposits, such as money market accounts, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and time deposits.

