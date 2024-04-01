Five Oceans Advisors Has $436,000 Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Five Oceans Advisors lessened its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,472 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 51.9% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCD. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, February 5th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $343.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.60.

View Our Latest Report on MCD

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD opened at $281.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $302.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $290.02 and its 200 day moving average is $280.95.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.74%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.