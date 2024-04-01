Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Short Interest Update

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,190,000 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the February 29th total of 4,480,000 shares. Currently, 7.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 758,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FIVE shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer downgraded Five Below from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Five Below from $195.00 to $187.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Five Below from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Five Below currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.88.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Five Below

In other Five Below news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total value of $1,858,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 333,697 shares in the company, valued at $62,007,576.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Giverny Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 1.7% during the third quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 644,566 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $103,711,000 after purchasing an additional 10,845 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Five Below by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 419,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,514,000 after acquiring an additional 40,363 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Five Below by 119.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 294,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,317,000 after acquiring an additional 159,844 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 229.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 46,354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,458,000 after acquiring an additional 32,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 96.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 9,182 shares during the period.

Five Below Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $182.47 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $191.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.47. Five Below has a 12 month low of $144.57 and a 12 month high of $220.19. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 8.46%. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Five Below will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

