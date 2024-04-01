Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Shares Down 28.1%

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Free Report) was down 28.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.09 and last traded at $0.09. Approximately 62,229,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 85,294,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FSR shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Fisker from $4.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fisker from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. R. F. Lafferty reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Fisker in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Fisker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $0.80 price target (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Fisker in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.76.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.43.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $200.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.66 million. Fisker had a negative net margin of 278.72% and a negative return on equity of 110.93%. On average, research analysts forecast that Fisker Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in shares of Fisker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fisker in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fisker by 420.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fisker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fisker by 293.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares during the period. 33.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sells electric vehicles. It operates through three segments: The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. In addition, it offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design, a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

