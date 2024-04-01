Fiserv (NYSE:FI) PT Raised to $185.00

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $168.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on FI. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $152.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.21.

Shares of NYSE:FI traded down $0.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $158.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,024,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,568,748. Fiserv has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $159.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.73.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $9,801,484.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,209,646. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 75.8% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

