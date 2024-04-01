First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 22,182 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 34,185 shares.The stock last traded at $135.44 and had previously closed at $134.82.

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 278.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after acquiring an additional 21,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000.

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Technology Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

