First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Purchased by SNS Financial Group LLC

SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF makes up 1.5% of SNS Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $12,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIXD. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 942.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 27.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 269.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FIXD traded down $0.35 on Monday, hitting $43.25. 1,231,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 838,631. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.86 and a fifty-two week high of $45.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.72 and a 200-day moving average of $43.17.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

