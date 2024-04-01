First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 6,762,705 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 389% from the previous session’s volume of 1,383,751 shares.The stock last traded at $17.42 and had previously closed at $17.32.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 13.0% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 23,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 263,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 8,259 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 414,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,971,000 after purchasing an additional 17,633 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

