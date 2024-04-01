First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $18.80

First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.80 and last traded at $18.68, with a volume of 145940 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.73.

First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $617.53 million, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FXN. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,235,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,236 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 1,679.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 815,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,993,000 after purchasing an additional 769,780 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,353,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,490,000 after purchasing an additional 702,942 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,408,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 2,900.9% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 531,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,262,000 after acquiring an additional 513,976 shares during the period.

First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (FXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the StrataQuant Energy index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US energy stocks. The underlying index uses multi-factor selection and tiered equal-weighting. FXN was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

