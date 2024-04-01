First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) Short Interest Update

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 142,600 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the February 29th total of 111,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FEM. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 24.4% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth $59,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 3,280.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth $124,000.

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

Shares of FEM traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.03. 35,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,632. The stock has a market cap of $422.60 million, a P/E ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.72. First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $19.54 and a 12 month high of $23.56.

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0949 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%.

The First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (FEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX EM index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies selected using a quantitative methodology and weighted in tiers. FEM was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

