First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL) Shares Sold by Weaver Consulting Group

Weaver Consulting Group cut its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,965 shares during the quarter. Weaver Consulting Group owned 0.48% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 29,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 37,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ DVOL opened at $30.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.24. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $24.42 and a 52-week high of $30.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.0527 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (DVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright Momentum Plus Low Vol index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large- and mid-cap, low-volatility stocks exhibiting relative strength. Holdings are weighted by the inverse of their volatility.

