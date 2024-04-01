First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Short Interest Up 31.8% in March

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,300 shares, an increase of 31.8% from the February 29th total of 105,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 197,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Cloud Computing ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $351,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 23,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 138,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,162,000 after acquiring an additional 24,473 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of SKYY opened at $95.60 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52-week low of $60.65 and a 52-week high of $97.78.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

