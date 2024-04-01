First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Shares Gap Up to $5.88

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.88, but opened at $6.09. First Majestic Silver shares last traded at $6.07, with a volume of 1,985,930 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from $12.00 to $6.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

First Majestic Silver Stock Up 5.4 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.57.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 23.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $136.95 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

First Majestic Silver Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.0048 per share. This is an increase from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is presently -4.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in First Majestic Silver in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 19,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 27.16% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

