First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 9,423 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,423 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $6,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. State Street Corp raised its position in Mondelez International by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,520,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,364,084,000 after purchasing an additional 401,413 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 116,165.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,884,000 after acquiring an additional 23,368,990 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,305,000 after buying an additional 4,663,166 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,099,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,715,000 after buying an additional 303,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $981,319,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $69.76. 8,375,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,292,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.77. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $78.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.56.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.37.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

