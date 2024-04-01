First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 6,857 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,857 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $13,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWD stock traded down $0.87 on Monday, hitting $178.24. 1,812,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,178,973. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $143.34 and a 12-month high of $179.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $170.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.31. The stock has a market cap of $56.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.