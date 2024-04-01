First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 244,695 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 496,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244,695 shares during the period. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.0% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. owned 0.75% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $53,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 74.1% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $1.99 on Monday, hitting $103.04. The company had a trading volume of 570,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,349. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.08 and a 1 year high of $116.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.34 and a 200-day moving average of $102.36.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

