First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 20,818 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 38.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 20,818 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $4,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,878 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 191,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,165,000 after acquiring an additional 34,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 68,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,316,000 after acquiring an additional 12,298 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Quest Diagnostics news, EVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total value of $103,560.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,930,712. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.88, for a total transaction of $706,312.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,610.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total transaction of $103,560.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,930,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,150 shares of company stock worth $1,913,202. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on DGX. SVB Leerink began coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.18.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DGX traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $134.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,108,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.90. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $119.59 and a 12-month high of $148.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.24.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.92%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

