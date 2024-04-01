First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,525 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,466 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 121,265.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $892,799,000 after acquiring an additional 25,509,390 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084,451 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,028,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 229.6% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 6,369,912 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $264,670,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437,276 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Redburn Atlantic lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.68.

In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.28. 18,290,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,255,006. The firm has a market cap of $167.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.98. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $36.38 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.18.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Comcast’s payout ratio is 31.18%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

