First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,772 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $6,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 61,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,710,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 68,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 33,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 5,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE CBRE traded down $2.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $94.98. 1,153,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,684,904. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.26. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.63 and a 1 year high of $98.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

CBRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $79.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CBRE

Insider Transactions at CBRE Group

In related news, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total value of $2,305,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,164,323.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total value of $2,305,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,164,323.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total value of $249,444.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,766,895.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,592 shares of company stock worth $3,675,752 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About CBRE Group

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.