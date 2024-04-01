First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $776.54 Million Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,824,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416,531 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 14.1% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $776,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Brickley Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, O Connor Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $96.94. The company had a trading volume of 8,628,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,910,592. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.58 and a 1-year high of $100.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.41.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

