First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $4.91 Million Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 11,734 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $4,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on TROW shares. TD Cowen started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $97.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total value of $1,034,116.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,357.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total value of $121,913.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,113 shares in the company, valued at $1,511,925.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total value of $1,034,116.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,357.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 1.3 %

T. Rowe Price Group stock traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $120.30. 765,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,419,787. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.39. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $87.43 and a one year high of $132.76.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 27.69%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $1.24 dividend. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.92%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

