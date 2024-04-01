First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $131.72 Million Position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,825 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,288 shares during the quarter. First Citizens BancShares accounts for about 2.4% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. owned about 0.64% of First Citizens BancShares worth $131,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 53.3% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 23 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 20 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 4.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

FCNCA traded down $28.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,606.87. 51,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,371. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $938.86 and a 1 year high of $1,651.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,534.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,446.19.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $46.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $48.49 by ($1.91). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 51.04% and a return on equity of 13.52%. As a group, research analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 177.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is presently 0.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on FCNCA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,950.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Monday, January 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,644.00 to $1,754.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,774.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on First Citizens BancShares

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,559.09, for a total value of $935,454.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,549,113.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 600 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,559.09, for a total transaction of $935,454.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,549,113.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding purchased 466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,315.00 per share, for a total transaction of $612,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,027,610. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,388 shares of company stock valued at $1,825,220. 12.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.