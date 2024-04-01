First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.3% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,873,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 363,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,883,000 after purchasing an additional 7,346 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 51,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Crane Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 159,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,768,000 after purchasing an additional 5,605 shares during the period. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $0.63 on Monday, reaching $480.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,709,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,306,581. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $370.92 and a 12-month high of $483.23. The firm has a market cap of $384.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $463.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $430.90.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

