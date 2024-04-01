First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Grows Position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,974 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF were worth $10,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $405,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 213,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,764,000 after purchasing an additional 13,211 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 117,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,149,000 after acquiring an additional 39,520 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

IWL traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $127.00. The stock had a trading volume of 29,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,415. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 1 year low of $96.26 and a 1 year high of $127.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.