First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 49,757 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 543,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,757 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF comprises 0.8% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $44,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTWO. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,239,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858,233 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,841,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,980,000 after purchasing an additional 844,837 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,744,000. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 14,160.1% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 561,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,508,000 after buying an additional 558,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 173.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 594,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,881,000 after buying an additional 377,465 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:VTWO traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $84.23. 5,102,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,890,368. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $65.39 and a 1 year high of $85.65.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.174 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.