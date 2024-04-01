First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

NASDAQ FCAP opened at $28.55 on Friday. First Capital has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $37.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $95.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.28.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter. First Capital had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $10.38 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. First Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.20%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in First Capital by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,660 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of First Capital by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,452 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Capital by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,571 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in First Capital by 10.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in First Capital by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,081 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. 11.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

