Financial Management Network Inc. Takes Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Financial Management Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the third quarter worth $833,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 8.3% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $299,000. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 340,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,698,000 after purchasing an additional 58,130 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In other news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 28,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,182,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,215. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 28,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,182,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,215. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total value of $132,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,350.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,481 shares of company stock worth $5,114,624 over the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

MTB traded down $2.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $142.92. 426,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,211,677. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.80. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $148.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 32.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $139.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.17.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

