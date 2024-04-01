Financial Management Network Inc. Sells 738 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Financial Management Network Inc. lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPYG traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,523,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,417. The company has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.15. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $54.67 and a 52-week high of $74.10.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

