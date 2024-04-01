Financial Management Network Inc. Sells 327 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Financial Management Network Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. owned about 0.07% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 9,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FUTY traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.19. 84,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,452. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.54. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 1 year low of $35.32 and a 1 year high of $45.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.83.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

