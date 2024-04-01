Financial Management Network Inc. Purchases 692 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Financial Management Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Simon Property Group comprises approximately 0.8% of Financial Management Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its position in Simon Property Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 17,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 26,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com cut Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.22.

Simon Property Group Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE SPG traded down $2.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $153.56. 447,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,563,162. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.17 and a 52-week high of $157.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.15. The firm has a market cap of $50.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.65.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.34 by ($1.05). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 42.30% and a return on equity of 70.97%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.15 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.75%.

Simon Property Group Profile

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.