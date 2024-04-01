Financial Management Network Inc. Makes New $201,000 Investment in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Financial Management Network Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 51.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 6,435 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 21.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 51.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 124,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,419,000 after purchasing an additional 42,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 60,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance
Shares of SCHM traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $81.02. The stock had a trading volume of 476,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,677. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $62.87 and a 1 year high of $81.74. The firm has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.32 and its 200 day moving average is $72.32.
Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile
The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
