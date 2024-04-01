Financial Management Network Inc. Lowers Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Financial Management Network Inc. decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Barclays PLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.40. The stock had a trading volume of 8,487,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,436,500. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $47.48 and a 1-year high of $61.69. The stock has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.13.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

