Financial Management Network Inc. Invests $402,000 in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Financial Management Network Inc. purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 160.9% in the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 98,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,205,000 after purchasing an additional 60,832 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Essex Savings Bank increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 8,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 50,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 9,961 shares during the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

NYSE:NVO traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $127.62. 2,348,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,184,677. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.89. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $75.56 and a 52 week high of $138.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.41.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 90.36% and a net margin of 36.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a $0.664 dividend. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.17%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.