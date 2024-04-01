Financial Management Network Inc. Invests $322,000 in VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI)

Financial Management Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000. Financial Management Network Inc. owned 0.28% of VanEck CLO ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck CLO ETF in the second quarter valued at $14,797,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck CLO ETF by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 6,254 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck CLO ETF by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 47,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 24,098 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck CLO ETF by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 28,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 8,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,733,000.

Shares of VanEck CLO ETF stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $52.58. 21,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,565. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.29. VanEck CLO ETF has a 12-month low of $51.09 and a 12-month high of $52.98.

The VanEck CLO ETF (CLOI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity. While targeting USD-denominated high-quality CLOs, the fund may still hold high-yield bonds in foreign currency.

