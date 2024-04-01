Financial Management Network Inc. Has $9.26 Million Stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Financial Management Network Inc. lifted its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 395,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,524 shares during the quarter. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF comprises about 2.7% of Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF were worth $9,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,696 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 132.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 553,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,214,000 after buying an additional 315,597 shares in the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 120,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634 shares during the period. Delta Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 116,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 19,305 shares during the period. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 555,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,254,000 after purchasing an additional 14,887 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,688. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.94. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a one year low of $20.80 and a one year high of $25.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.31.

About Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

