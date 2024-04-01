Financial Management Network Inc. Has $666,000 Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Financial Management Network Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE:LLY traded down $19.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $758.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,227,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,218,231. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $342.30 and a 12 month high of $800.78. The firm has a market cap of $720.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $737.05 and a 200-day moving average of $639.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Insider Activity

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 14,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.28, for a total value of $9,068,468.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,754,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,873,217,098.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $815.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $689.52.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

